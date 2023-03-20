Wisconsin Badgers win and move on

The Wisconsin Badgers have won against the Long Island University Sharks 9-1 in the playoff knock-out game and will advance.

The Badgers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Caroline Harvey . Jesse Compher and Britta Curl assisted.

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Britta Curl late in the first, assisted by Jesse Compher and Vivian Jungels .

The Badgers' Kirsten Simms increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Lacey Eden .

The Badgers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Laila Edwards increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Britta Curl and Casey O'Brien .

Vivian Jungels increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Caroline Harvey and Kirsten Simms.

Jesse Compher increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later, assisted by Laila Edwards and Britta Curl.