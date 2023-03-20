Sponsored By
Women's College New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Wisconsin Badgers win and move on

The Wisconsin Badgers have won against the Long Island University Sharks 9-1 in the playoff knock-out game and will advance.

img_500267091_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The Badgers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Caroline Harvey . Jesse Compher and Britta Curl assisted.

The Badgers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Britta Curl late in the first, assisted by Jesse Compher and Vivian Jungels .

The Badgers' Kirsten Simms increased the lead to 3-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Lacey Eden .

The Badgers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.

Laila Edwards increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third period, assisted by Britta Curl and Casey O'Brien .

Vivian Jungels increased the lead to 8-1 two minutes later, assisted by Caroline Harvey and Kirsten Simms.

Jesse Compher increased the lead to 9-1 two minutes later, assisted by Laila Edwards and Britta Curl.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
