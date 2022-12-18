Union Dutchwomen win on the road against Franklin Pierce Ravens

The Union Dutchwomen won the road game against the Franklin Pierce Ravens 3-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Dutchwomen started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Celeste Beaudoin scoring in the first period, assisted by Stephanie Bourque .

The Dutchwomen's Riley Walsh increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Maren Friday and Celeste Beaudoin.

The Ravens narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Avery Farrell scored, assisted by Ava Kison and Bethany Ross .

Meredith Killian scored late into the second period, assisted by Amanda Quan and Ashley Adams .

Next games:

The Dutchwomen play against Saint Michael's on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Ravens will face Stonehill on Friday at 12 p.m. CST.