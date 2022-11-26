SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Strong third period wins it for Stonehill Skyhawks against Rensselaer Engineers

A tight game between the home-team Stonehill Skyhawks and the visiting Rensselaer Engineers wasn't settled until the third period, when Stonehill scored the game-winning goal, ending it 3-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 25, 2022 10:47 PM
The Engineers first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from Ellie Kaiser.

Seven minutes into the period, the Skyhawks' Mia Kenmore scored a goal, assisted by Brianna Walkom and Alexis Petford, making the score 1-1.

The Skyhawks increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Paige Whaley netted one. With that, Whaley completed the Stonehill Skyhawks' comeback.

Next games:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.