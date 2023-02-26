Stonehill Skyhawks win in overtime thriller to decide series

The Stonehill Skyhawks have secured victory in the series against the Post Eagles in 2-0 games. The series was decided with a 4-3 win in a game that went to overtime.

Stonehill's Paige Whaley scored the game-winning goal.

The Eagles took the lead with a minute left into the first period, with a goal from Julia Wysocki . Sydney Russell and Kiersten Browning assisted.

The Skyhawks tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Katie Sonntag scored.

Alexis Petford took the lead nine minutes later.

Jenna Abeyta tied the game 2-2 three minutes later.

Sheridan Terrazzano took the lead two minutes later.

The Skyhawks tied the score 3-3 with 01.55 remaining of the third after a goal from Bailey Feeney .

In overtime, it took 21:37 before Paige Whaley scored the game-winner for the home team.