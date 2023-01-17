Stonehill Skyhawks pull ahead in the third to defeat Franklin Pierce Ravens

The Stonehill Skyhawks were victorious at home against the Franklin Pierce Ravens. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Stonehill pulled away in the third, winning the game 4-1.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Skyhawks took the lead when Alexis Petford scored.

The Ravens made it 1-1 with a goal from Stefanie Caban .

The Skyhawks took the lead within the first minute when Kathryn Karo found the back of the net.

Lily Geist increased the lead to 3-1 four minutes later.

Kathryn Karo increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.

Coming up:

On Friday, the Skyhawks will play the Hawks at 5 p.m. CST, and the Ravens will play the Purple Knights at 5:10 p.m. CST.