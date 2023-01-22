Stonehill Skyhawks beat Saint Anselm Hawks
The Stonehill Skyhawks won their road game against the Saint Anselm Hawks on Saturday, ending 8-3.
The Skyhawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Alexis Petford . Paige Whaley and Lily Geist assisted.
The Skyhawks' Katie Sonntag increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first.
The Skyhawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-2 going in to the second break.
The Skyhawks increased the lead to 6-2, after only nine seconds into the third period when Alexis Petford scored yet again, assisted by Paige Whaley.
Maddison Achtyl increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Maeve Carey and Gracie Sacca .
Tyra Turner narrowed the gap to 7-3 three minutes later.
Lucie Turcotte increased the lead to 8-3 eight minutes later, assisted by Alexis Petford and Lily Barrett .
Next up:
The teams play their next games on Friday. The Hawks will host the Ravens at 3 p.m. CST, and the Skyhawks will visit the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST.