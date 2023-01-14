Stonehill Skyhawks beat Franklin Pierce Ravens

The Stonehill Skyhawks won their road game against the Franklin Pierce Ravens on Friday, ending 6-3.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mikayla Kelley . Emilie Prive and Stefanie Caban assisted.

The Skyhawks tied the score 1-1 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Alexis Petford , assisted by Katie Sonntag and Sydney Russell .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Skyhawks.

The Skyhawks increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third period when Lily Geist scored, assisted by Lucie Turcotte and Maeve Carey .

Mikayla Kelley narrowed the gap to 5-2 late into the third, assisted by Jenna Ruiz and Bethany Ross .

Lily Geist increased the lead to 6-2 only seconds later, assisted by Lucie Turcotte.

Avery Farrell narrowed the gap to 6-3 three minutes later, assisted by Claire Casey and Jenna Ruiz.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST, this time in Stonehill.