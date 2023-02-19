Sponsored By
Solid victory for Saint Anselm Hawks – shut out Post Eagles

The Saint Anselm Hawks won their home game against the Post Eagles. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 10-0.

February 18, 2023 08:31 PM

The Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Brooklyn Pancoast .

The Hawks' Brooklyn Pancoast increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Claire Weber and Maddy McCaffery.

The Hawks' Claire Weber increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Brooklyn Pancoast and Natalie Tulchinsky .

The Hawks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

Sydney Merritt increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Maddy McCaffery.

Tyra Turner increased the lead to 8-0 late in the third assisted by Audrey Jackson and Gabrielle Huson .

Margaret Sullivan increased the lead to 9-0 one minute later, assisted by Natalie Tulchinsky and Abigail Blair .

The Hawks made it 10-0 when Gracie Bruno scored, assisted by Kelly Golini and Audrey Jackson late into the third. That left the final score at 10-0.

