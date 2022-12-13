SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Solid victory for Sacred Heart Pioneers – shut out Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Sacred Heart Pioneers won their road game against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 4-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 13, 2022 05:13 PM
The visiting Pioneers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Katie Keenan . Charlotte Huntington and Delani MacKay assisted.

Rachel DeLong scored late in the second period.

The Pioneers made it 3-0 with a goal from Erika Lizotte .

In the end the 4-0 came from Katie Keenan who increased the Pioneers' lead, in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Pioneers play against Stonehill on Friday at 12 p.m. CST. The Purple Knights will face Union on Monday at 5 p.m. CST.

