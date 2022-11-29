Solid victory for Rensselaer Engineers – shut out Stonehill Skyhawks

The Rensselaer Engineers won their road game against the Stonehill Skyhawks. The team put in a strong effort and got a shutout. The game ended 5-0.

The visiting Engineers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ellie Kaiser.

The Engineers increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Julia Blitz scored, assisted by Taylor Zahirnyi and Maddy Papineau.

The Engineers increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Nina Christof found the back of the net.

Maddy Papineau increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period.

In the end the 5-0 came from Maddy Peterson who increased the Engineers' lead, late into the third. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

