Sharp shooting from Petford in Stonehill Skyhawks' win over Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The host Stonehill Skyhawks claimed five goals the hosting Saint Michael's Purple Knights on Saturday. The final score was 5-1.

The Skyhawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Maddison Achtyl . Brianna Walkom and Mia Kenmore assisted.

Gracie Sacca scored in the middle of the second period.

The Skyhawks increased the lead to 3-0, after only 10 seconds into the third period when Alexis Petford scored.

The Purple Knights narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Grace Canterbury found the back of the net.

The Skyhawks increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third when Alexis Petford beat the goalie yet again.

Paige Whaley increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later.

The Skyhawks chalked up six straight road wins.

Next games:

The Purple Knights travel to Sacred Heart on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Skyhawks will face Syracuse on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.