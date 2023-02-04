Sharp shooting from Kelley in Franklin Pierce Ravens' win over Sacred Heart Pioneers

The host Franklin Pierce Ravens claimed three goals the visiting Sacred Heart Pioneers on Friday. The final score was 3-1.

The Ravens took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Mikayla Kelley . Stefanie Caban and Claire Casey assisted.

The Ravens increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Mikayla Kelley scored again, assisted by Cailey McLaughlin and Emilie Prive .

The Ravens increased the lead to 3-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Cailey McLaughlin, assisted by Emilie Prive.

Julianna Koman scored early in the second period, assisted by Olivia Laroche and Delani MacKay .

Next up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST, this time in Franklin Pierce.