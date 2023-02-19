Sponsored By
Women's College New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Saint Michael's Purple Knights have ended their losing streak after 0-0 vs. Sacred Heart Pioneers

The game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the visiting Saint Michael's Purple Knights finished 0-0. Saint Michael's' victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

img_500253651_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 19, 2023 04:12 PM

Next games:

On Friday, the Pioneers will host Franklin Pierce at 3 p.m. CST and the Purple Knights will host Saint Anselm at 3 p.m. CST.

Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.