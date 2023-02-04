Saint Michael's Purple Knights end four-loss run

The game between the Saint Anselm Hawks and the Saint Michael's Purple Knights finished 1-1 on Friday – no doubt a relief for Saint Michael's after four straight defeats.

The Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Tyra Turner . Kelly Golini assisted.

The Purple Knights tied the score 1-1 early in the third period when Jenna Harrison beat the goalie, assisted by Mikaela Langbacka and Mary Leys .

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.