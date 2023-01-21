Saint Anselm Hawks win on the road against Stonehill Skyhawks

The Saint Anselm Hawks won when they visited the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday. The final score was 5-3.

The Hawks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Gracee Donovan scoring in the first minute.

The Skyhawks tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Gracie Sacca scored the first goal.

The Skyhawks took the lead in the first period when Lily Geist scored, assisted by Bailey Feeney and Lucie Turcotte .

The Hawks scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

The Skyhawks tied the score 3-3, after only 17 seconds into the third period when Brianna Walkom found the back of the net.

The Hawks took the lead within the first minute when Audrey Jackson netted one.

Claire Weber increased the lead to 5-3 nine minutes later.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Saint Anselm.