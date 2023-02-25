Saint Anselm Hawks tie series with win over Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Saint Anselm Hawks tied the series against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights after a 8-0 win at home. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

The hosting Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brooklyn Pancoast . Maddy McCaffery and Claire Weber assisted.

The Hawks' Brooklyn Pancoast increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Maddy McCaffery.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Hawks.

The Hawks increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period when Abigail Blair scored, assisted by Margaret Sullivan and Natalie Tulchinsky .

In the end the 8-0 came from Claire Weber who increased the Hawks' lead, early in the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.