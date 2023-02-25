Sponsored By
Women's College New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Saint Anselm Hawks tie series with win over Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Saint Anselm Hawks tied the series against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights after a 8-0 win at home. The series is now tied at 1-1 and the next game will be the decider.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 03:01 PM

The hosting Hawks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brooklyn Pancoast . Maddy McCaffery and Claire Weber assisted.

The Hawks' Brooklyn Pancoast increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left in the first, assisted by Maddy McCaffery.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Hawks.

The Hawks increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period when Abigail Blair scored, assisted by Margaret Sullivan and Natalie Tulchinsky .

ADVERTISEMENT

In the end the 8-0 came from Claire Weber who increased the Hawks' lead, early in the third. The 8-0 goal was the last one of the game.

