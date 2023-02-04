Saint Anselm Hawks overcome disadvantage to win
The Saint Anselm Hawks lagged behind ahead of the third period in their home game against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. But the team overcame the odds to win 5-4.
Saint Anselm's Tyra Turner scored the game-winning goal.
The hosting Hawks opened strong, early in the game with Abigail Blair scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Margaret Sullivan .
The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period when Kelly Golini scored, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Kenadie Cooper .
The Purple Knights' Angelina Ruiz narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first.
The Purple Knights scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.
Brooklyn Pancoast tied it up 4-4 early into the third period, assisted by Tyra Turner and Natalie Tulchinsky .
Tyra Turner took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Kelly Golini.
Next up:
The Hawks host the Post Eagles on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The Purple Knights will face Stonehill at home on Friday at 3 p.m. CST.