Saint Anselm Hawks hard to beat on the road – seven successive road wins

The Saint Anselm Hawks have racked up an impressive series of road wins. The 4-2 victory over the Post Eagles on Tuesday meant number seven in a row on the road.

The visiting Hawks opened strong, with Natalie Tulchinsky scoring in the first minute, a goal.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Sydney Merritt scored, assisted by Abigail Blair and Gabrielle Huson .

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1, after only 19 seconds into the second period when Sheridan Terrazzano beat the goalie.

Midway through, the Hawks' Kelly Golini scored a goal, making the score 3-1.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-2 within the first minute of the third period when Julia Wysocki scored.

The Hawks increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third when Tyra Turner found the back of the net. That left the final score at 4-2.

Next games:

The Eagles play Franklin Pierce away on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Hawks will face Merrimack at home on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST.