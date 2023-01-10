Saint Anselm Hawks couldn't stop Yale's winning run

The Saint Anselm Hawks and Yale met on Tuesday. Yale came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-0.

The visiting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Claire Dalton . Elle Hartje and Charlotte Welch assisted.

Vita Poniatovskaia scored in the second period, assisted by Kaitlyn Rippon and Emma DeCorby .

Charlotte Welch then tallied a goal halfway through the second period, making the score 3-0. Carina DiAntonio and Claire Dalton assisted.

Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Emma Seitz and Anna Bargman .

Claire Dalton increased the lead to 5-0 six minutes later, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Elle Hartje.

The Yale players made it 6-0 when Emma Seitz netted one, assisted by Elle Hartje and Claire Dalton late into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Hawks will travel to the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Yale players will face Brown at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST.