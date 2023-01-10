SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Saint Anselm Hawks couldn't stop Yale's winning run

The Saint Anselm Hawks and Yale met on Tuesday. Yale came into the game off the back of a run of six successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 6-0.

img_500218810_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 04:24 PM
Share

The visiting team took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Claire Dalton . Elle Hartje and Charlotte Welch assisted.

Vita Poniatovskaia scored in the second period, assisted by Kaitlyn Rippon and Emma DeCorby .

Charlotte Welch then tallied a goal halfway through the second period, making the score 3-0. Carina DiAntonio and Claire Dalton assisted.

Carina DiAntonio increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Emma Seitz and Anna Bargman .

Claire Dalton increased the lead to 5-0 six minutes later, assisted by Charlotte Welch and Elle Hartje.

The Yale players made it 6-0 when Emma Seitz netted one, assisted by Elle Hartje and Claire Dalton late into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Hawks will travel to the Stonehill Skyhawks on Friday at 5 p.m. CST. The Yale players will face Brown at home on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST.