Saint Anselm Hawks clinch the series against Saint Michael's Purple Knights after an overtime thriller
The 3-2 win at home in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Saint Anselm Hawks against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The result means Saint Anselm won in 2-1 games.
The 3-2 win at home in a game that went to overtime, sealed the series for the Saint Anselm Hawks against the Saint Michael's Purple Knights. The result means Saint Anselm won in 2-1 games.
Saint Anselm's Audrey Jackson scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Purple Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Mikaela Langbacka . Maeghan Kennard and Mary Leys assisted.
Maddy McCaffery scored early in the second period, assisted by Heather McAvoy and Brooklyn Pancoast .
Midway through, Angelina Ruiz scored a goal, assisted by Jenna Harrison and Gaby Tribelli, making the score 2-1.
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabrielle Huson tied the game 2-2 late in the third period, assisted by Sydney Merritt and Maddy McCaffery. The game went to overtime.
In overtime, it took 17:58 before Audrey Jackson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Claire Weber .