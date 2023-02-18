Saint Anselm Hawks beat Post Eagles

The Saint Anselm Hawks won their home game against the Post Eagles on Friday, ending 7-1.

The Hawks took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Natalie Tulchinsky .

The Hawks' Natalie Tulchinsky increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Abigail Blair and Margaret Sullivan .

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first when Sheridan Terrazzano scored, assisted by Kiersten Browning and Cassidy Elvidge .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Hawks led 5-1 going in to the third period.

The Hawks increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period when Natalie Tulchinsky beat the goalie again, assisted by Margaret Sullivan and Abigail Blair.

Tyra Turner increased the lead to 7-1 late into the third, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Brinna Martin .

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.