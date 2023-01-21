Sacred Heart Pioneers score twice in the third to beat Post Eagles

The Sacred Heart Pioneers defeated the Post Eagles 3-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Sacred Heart pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Eagles started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Jenna Abeyta scoring in the first period, assisted by Sheridan Terrazzano and Madeleine Noonan .

The Pioneers tied the score 1-1, after only 48 seconds into the second period when Kelly Solak scored, assisted by Sydney Antonakis .

The Pioneers took the lead early into the third period when Iyla Ryskamp found the back of the net, assisted by Kailey Smith and Anastasia Sloan .

Sydney Antonakis increased the lead to 3-1 two minutes later, assisted by Delani MacKay .

Rylee Patfield narrowed the gap to 3-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Hannah Luckman and Jenna Abeyta.

Next games:

The Pioneers host Post on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Stonehill on Friday at 7 p.m. CST.