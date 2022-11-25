Sacred Heart Pioneers pull ahead in the third to defeat Post Eagles

The Sacred Heart Pioneers were victorious on the road against the Post Eagles. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Sacred Heart pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The hosting Eagles took the lead with a minute left in the first period, with a goal from Sheridan Terrazzano.

Nicole Guidi scored late into the second period, assisted by Kelly Solak and Katie Keenan.

Sophie Lupone took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Olivia Laroche and Cassandra Nevers.

Katie Keenan increased the lead to 3-1 just one minute later, assisted by Paige McNeil.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Eagles hosting the Orange at 2 p.m. CST and the Pioneers visiting the Huskies at 5 p.m. CST.