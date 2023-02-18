Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Sacred Heart Pioneers grab extra point vs. Saint Michael's Purple Knights in overtime

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the visiting Saint Michael's Purple Knights tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Sacred Heart beat Saint Michael's in overtime 4-3.

img_500254164_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:16 PM

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the visiting Saint Michael's Purple Knights tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Sacred Heart beat Saint Michael's in overtime 4-3.

Sacred Heart's Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rachel DeLong. Cassandra Nevers and Sophie Lupone assisted.

The Purple Knights tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Jace Zapata scored, assisted by Angelina Ruiz .

The Purple Knights made it 2-1 late into the second period when Lauren Fisher beat the goalie, assisted by Emersynn McGillis.

The Purple Knights increased the lead to 3-1, after only one second into the third period when Angelina Ruiz scored, assisted by Elisabeth Gerebi and Grace Canterbury .

Sydney Antonakis narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Delani MacKay and Kelly Solak .

Nicole Guidi tied it up 3-3 late in the third period assisted by Katie Keenan and Charlotte Huntington . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 50 seconds before Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Katie Keenan and Kelly Solak.

The Pioneers were called for no penalties, while the Purple Knights received no penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.