Sacred Heart Pioneers grab extra point vs. Saint Michael's Purple Knights in overtime

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and the visiting Saint Michael's Purple Knights tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Sacred Heart beat Saint Michael's in overtime 4-3.

Sacred Heart's Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winning goal.

The Pioneers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Rachel DeLong. Cassandra Nevers and Sophie Lupone assisted.

The Purple Knights tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Jace Zapata scored, assisted by Angelina Ruiz .

The Purple Knights made it 2-1 late into the second period when Lauren Fisher beat the goalie, assisted by Emersynn McGillis.

The Purple Knights increased the lead to 3-1, after only one second into the third period when Angelina Ruiz scored, assisted by Elisabeth Gerebi and Grace Canterbury .

Sydney Antonakis narrowed the gap to 3-2 three minutes later, assisted by Delani MacKay and Kelly Solak .

Nicole Guidi tied it up 3-3 late in the third period assisted by Katie Keenan and Charlotte Huntington . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 50 seconds before Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Katie Keenan and Kelly Solak.

The Pioneers were called for no penalties, while the Purple Knights received no penalties.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.