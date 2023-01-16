Sacred Heart Pioneers grab extra point vs. Harvard in overtime

The Sacred Heart Pioneers and visiting Harvard tied 1-1 in regulation on Sunday. Sacred Heart beat Harvard in overtime 2-1.

Sacred Heart's Paige McNeil scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Delani MacKay . Paige McNeil assisted.

The Crimson tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Paige Lester scored, assisted by Shannon Hollands and Mia Biotti .

Just over one minutes in, Paige McNeil scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nicole Guidi .

Next up:

The Pioneers host the Post Eagles in the next game at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The same day, the Crimson will host the Engineers at 5 p.m. CST.