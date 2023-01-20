Sacred Heart Pioneers get the better of Post Eagles

The Sacred Heart Pioneers got away with a win on Friday in their home game against the Post Eagles. The game finished 3-2.

Sacred Heart's Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Sheridan Terrazzano scoring in the first period.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Pioneers.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.