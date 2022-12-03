SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Women's College | New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Sacred Heart Pioneers couldn't stop Long Island University Sharks' winning run

The Long Island University Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers met on Friday. LIU came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.

500188268_6baaba847ebd48c9a967a761b4fb2bee.jpg
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 02, 2022 10:22 PM
Share

The Long Island University Sharks and the Sacred Heart Pioneers met on Friday. LIU came into the game off the back of a run of seven successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 2-0.

The hosting Sharks opened strong, with Carrigan Umpherville scoring early into the first period, assisted by Jeannie Wallner and Ashley Morrow .

The Sharks increased the lead to 2-0 with 21 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Abby Latorella .

Next up:

On Friday, the Sharks will host the Ravens at 2 p.m. CST and the Pioneers will play against the Purple Knights at 5 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: SACRED HEART