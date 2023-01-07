Sacred Heart Pioneers beat in overtime the Stonehill Skyhawks

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Sacred Heart Pioneers come away with the close win over the Stonehill Skyhawks on the road on Friday. The final score was 4-3.

Sacred Heart's Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Pioneers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Paige McNeil . Erika Lizotte and Gracie Sacca assisted.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Delani MacKay netted one.

The Pioneers increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the period when Iyla Ryskamp beat the goalie.

The Skyhawks made it 3-1 with a goal from Maddison Achtyl .

The Skyhawks narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Alexis Petford scored.

The Skyhawks tied the score 3-3 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Maeve Carey .

Just over zero minutes in, Sydney Antonakis scored the game-winner for the road team.

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST.