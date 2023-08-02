Sacred Heart adds eight freshman to roster, including four with ties to Minnesota

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Sacred Heart University is adding eight freshmen to it's women's hockey roster for the 2023-24 season, including four with ties to the state of Minnesota.

This incoming class is special, as it will be the first group to compete in a full season at the brand new Martire Family Arena that opened this past January.

Two of the incoming freshman for the Pioneers were born and raised in the state of Minnesota, while two others played high school hockey in the State of Hockey. The other four are comprised of two skaters from Michigan, one from Ohio, and one from Massachusetts.

"I'm looking for all of our freshman to come in and make an impact in their own way and contribute to our team both on and off the ice," said head coach Thomas O'Malley in a press release from the school.

Goaltender Lauren Larson is one of the incoming freshman to the Sacred Heart squad. The 5-foot-7 netminder committed to the program in November of 2022. Originally from Rogers, Minnesota, Larson captained the Royals to a 12-13-1 overall record in '22-23 and earned a 2.05 goals against average with a .931 save percentage in 21 games played. She played three years of varsity with Rogers. Sacred Heart has three goaltenders currently on the roster in rising senior Molly Elmore, junior Carly Greene, and sophomore Jillian Petruno.

The second Minnesota native that is headed to the Pioneers this fall is Grayson Limke of Buffalo. The 5-foot-10 forward played in one season of varsity for Buffalo High School before a four-year career at Holy Family. In 2022-23, she produced a career-best 20 goals and 18 assists over 28 contests with a Fire team that went 20-7-1.

Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) makes a stop on Holy Family forward Grayson Limke (19) during their matchup on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Moorhead Sports Center in Moorhead, Minn. Eli Swanson / The Rink Live

Campbell Heger is one of four true forwards in the freshman class. Although she is originally from California and skated with the Anaheim Lady Ducks for a few seasons, she spent the past three years at Gentry Academy in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. Heger is 5-foot-10 and posted a personal-best 22 points in 27 games this season with the Stars and helped propel the team to the Class AA state championship.

Moorhead goaltender Taylor Kressin (30) keeps out an attempt by Gentry Academy forward Campbell Heger (9) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

Chase Rutty is originally from Rumson, New Jersey, but spent the past two years with the 19U Shattuck-St. Mary's team in Faribault, Minnesota. Rutty is a 5-foot-7 left-shot defender and posted an assist over 45 games with the Sabres in 2022-23. She is one of just two defenders in the incoming class. One cool thing about Rutty is that she is Jamaican and will compete with Team Caribbean at the Amerigol LATAM Cup in Florida this August.

Peyton Bennetts and Isabella Chaput are the two skaters from Michigan joining the Pioneer team in 2023-24. Bennetts can compete at either forward or defense, but is listed as a forward on Elite Prospects. She skated with the Honeybaked program as a native of South Lyon, Michigan and captained the 19U team the past two seasons. Isabella (Izzy) Chaput is a defender from Wixom, Michigan, and was a co-captain with Bennetts on the Honeybaked 19U team in 2022-23. She earned 69 points over 65 games last year.

Defender Diana Bishopp is one of the other blueliners in this freshmen class. She's 19 and is 5-foot-11. She's skated with programs like the Chicago Young Americans, the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite, and Deerfield Academy in the past but is originally from Columbus, Ohio. She was a talented multi-sport athlete in high school.

And last but certainly not least, is forward Amelia Lynch of Winchester, Massachusetts. Lynch just turned 19 and is 5-foot-4. She played with the Dexter Southfield School in high school and most recently skated with the Boston Jr. Eagles 19U team. She rounds out the incoming class of forwards.

Sacred Heart will start the season in it's new arena at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Sept. 29 against Saint Michael's College.