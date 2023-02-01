Post Eagles end six-loss run

The game between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and the Post Eagles finished 2-2 on Tuesday – no doubt a relief for Post after six straight defeats.

The hosting Pioneers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Nicole Guidi . Delani MacKay and Kelly Solak assisted.

The Eagles' Julia Wysocki tied it up late in the first, assisted by Kiersten Browning .

The Eagles took the lead early into the second period when Julia Wysocki netted one yet again, assisted by Hannah Luckman and Caisey Van Den Oetelaar.

The Pioneers tied the score 2-2 with 01.38 remaining of the third period after a goal from Kailey Smith , assisted by Sydney Antonakis and Katie Keenan .

Next games:

The Pioneers travel to the Franklin Pierce Ravens on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Franklin Pierce at home on Friday at 1 p.m. CST.