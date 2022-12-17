Paddington scores 2 in Minnesota State's win over Long Island University Sharks

Minnesota State won against the hosting Long Island University Sharks 5-1 on Saturday.

The visiting Mavericks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jessica Boland . Whitney Tuttle and Charlotte Akervik assisted.

The Mavericks increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Sydney Langseth scored, assisted by Kennedy Bobyck and Claire Butorac .

The Mavericks increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Kelsey King late into the first, assisted by Kennedy Bobyck and Brooke Bryant .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Mavericks led 4-1 going in to the third period.

The Mavericks increased the lead to 5-1 with 43 seconds remaining of the third period after a goal from Alexis Paddington , assisted by Brooke Bryant and Jamie Nelson .

Next up:

The Sharks travel to Penn State on Friday at 1 p.m. CST. The Mavericks hosts Lindenwood to play the Lions on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST.