Merrimack wins on the road against Saint Anselm Hawks

Merrimack won when it visited the Saint Anselm Hawks on Saturday. The final score was 4-2.

The Warriors took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Katie Kaufman . Payten Evans and Teghan Inglis assisted.

The Warriors' Madison Oelkers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Alex Ferguson .

Sophie McKinley scored late into the second period, assisted by Raice Szott and Payten Evans.

Margaret Sullivan narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Natalie Tulchinsky and Kelly Golini .

Teghan Inglis increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Madison Oelkers.

Audrey Jackson narrowed the gap to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Abigail Blair and Brinna Martin .

Next games:

The Hawks will travel to New Hampshire on Monday at 5 p.m. CST. The Warriors will face Minnesota on the road on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.