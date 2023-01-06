Mercyhurst got a shut out against Post Eagles

Mercyhurst picked up a decisive road win against the Post Eagles. The game ended in a shutout, 13-0.

The visiting Lakers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Grace Nelles .

The Lakers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Liliane Perreault scored, assisted by Megan McKay and Alexandria Weiss .

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Lakers.

The Lakers increased the lead to 8-0 within the first minute of the third period when Kylee Mahoney netted one.

Liliane Perreault increased the lead to 9-0 halfway through the third.

Thea Johansson increased the lead to 10-0 one minute later.

Vanessa Upson increased the lead to 11-0 three minutes later.

One minute later, Marielle Parks scored.

The Lakers made it 13-0 when Megan McKay scored, with a minute left into the third. That left the final score at 13-0.

Coming up:

The Eagles host the Saint Michael's Purple Knights on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST. The Lakers will face Lindenwood on the road on Friday at 7:10 p.m. CST.