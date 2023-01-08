SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Maddison Achtyl and Katie Sonntag played pivotal roles in home win against Sacred Heart Pioneers

On Saturday, the Stonehill Skyhawks outlasted the Sacred Heart Pioneers in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 07, 2023 07:08 PM
The Skyhawks opened strong, right after the puck drop with Katie Sonntag scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Alexis Petford and Julianna Koman .

Sydney Antonakis tied it up 1-1 early in the third period.

Maddison Achtyl took the lead nine minutes later.

Next games:

The Skyhawks travel to Franklin Pierce on Friday at 6:30 p.m. CST. The Pioneers will face Harvard on Sunday at 2 p.m. CST.

