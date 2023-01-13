Long Island University Sharks win 7-1 at home against Post Eagles
The Long Island University Sharks won at home on Friday, handing the Post Eagles a defeat 7-1.
The hosting Sharks took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Bri Eid . Carrigan Umpherville assisted.
The Sharks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.
Ashley Morrow increased the lead to 5-1 in the third period, assisted by Megan Bouveur .
Megan Bouveur increased the lead to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ashley Morrow and Carrigan Umpherville.
Ryane Kearns increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later.
Coming up:
The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. CST.