Long Island University Sharks' unbeaten run has ended after 2-1 to Sacred Heart Pioneers

The Long Island University Sharks hosted the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Saturday, and after nine straight games without defeat, LIU was finally beaten. The game finished 2-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Delani MacKay .

The Pioneers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Delani MacKay scored again, assisted by Katie Keenan .

Ashley Morrow scored early into the second period, assisted by Carrigan Umpherville and Megan Bouveur .

Next up:

On Friday, the Sharks will host the Ravens at 1 p.m. CST and the Pioneers will play against the Purple Knights at 6 p.m. CST.