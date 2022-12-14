Long Island University Sharks remain hard to beat

The Long Island University Sharks hosted the Franklin Pierce Ravens in a game that finished 4-2 and that was the league-leader LIU's 10th successive game without defeat.

The visiting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Cailey McLaughlin . Emilie Prive and Lindsey Dumond assisted.

The Sharks tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Sasha Hartje with a minute left into the first, assisted by Carrigan Umpherville and Erin Hinch .

The Sharks made it 2-1 in the second period when Carrigan Umpherville scored.

The Sharks increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Abby Latorella found the back of the net, assisted by Carrigan Umpherville.

Jenna Ruiz narrowed the gap to 3-2 late into the third, assisted by Avery Farrell and Delaney Bonifacio .

The Sharks increased the lead to 4-2 with 01.20 remaining of the third after a goal from Abby Latorella, assisted by Sasha Hartje.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Sharks hosting the Mavericks at 6:45 p.m. CST, and the Ravens playing the Dutchwomen at 6:30 p.m. CST.