Long Island University Sharks end four-loss run

The game between the Long Island University Sharks and the Saint Anselm Hawks finished 4-4 on Friday – no doubt a relief for LIU after four straight defeats.

The Hawks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kelly Golini . Kelly Golini and Natalie Tulchinsky assisted.

The Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Abigail Blair struck, assisted by Maddy McCaffery.

The Sharks narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Megan Bouveur halfway through the first, assisted by Sarah Rourke .

The Sharks scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Kelly Golini narrowed the gap to 4-3 early into the third period.

Kelly Golini tied it up 4-4 four minutes later, assisted by Brinna Martin .

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST, this time in LIU.