Long Island University Sharks beat Saint Michael's Purple Knights and continue winning run

The game between the Long Island University Sharks and the Saint Michael's Purple Knights on Saturday finished 8-1. The result means LIU has five straight wins.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Paula Bergström . Stella Scott and Jeannie Wallner assisted.

The Sharks' Carrigan Umpherville increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Bri Eid .

The Sharks scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Sharks increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute when Jeannie Wallner netted one, assisted by Megan Bouveur and Paula Bergström.

Mikayla Lantto increased the lead to 8-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Maggie Culp and Alva Johnsson .

Jenna Harrison narrowed the gap to 8-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Libby Kamp and Mary Leys .

Next up:

On Friday, the Sharks will play the Skyhawks at 5 p.m. CST, and the Purple Knights will play the Hawks at 3 p.m. CST.