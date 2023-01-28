Women's College | New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Long Island University Sharks beat Saint Michael's Purple Knights and continue winning run

The game between the Long Island University Sharks and the Saint Michael's Purple Knights on Saturday finished 8-1. The result means LIU has five straight wins.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 03:12 PM
The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Paula Bergström . Stella Scott and Jeannie Wallner assisted.

The Sharks' Carrigan Umpherville increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Bri Eid .

The Sharks scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-0 going in to the second break.

The Sharks increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute when Jeannie Wallner netted one, assisted by Megan Bouveur and Paula Bergström.

Mikayla Lantto increased the lead to 8-0 eight minutes later, assisted by Maggie Culp and Alva Johnsson .

Jenna Harrison narrowed the gap to 8-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Libby Kamp and Mary Leys .

Next up:

On Friday, the Sharks will play the Skyhawks at 5 p.m. CST, and the Purple Knights will play the Hawks at 3 p.m. CST.