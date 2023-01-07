Long Island University Sharks beat Saint Anselm Hawks in overtime

The Long Island University Sharks hosted the Saint Anselm Hawks in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and LIU prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

LIU's Carrigan Umpherville scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Hawks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brooklyn Pancoast .

The Sharks tied the score 1-1 early into the second period when Carrigan Umpherville netted one, assisted by Megan Bouveur and Paula Bergström .

In overtime, it took 5:00 before Carrigan Umpherville scored the game-winner for the home team.

Next games:

The Sharks host Post on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Hawks will face Yale on Tuesday at 2 p.m. CST.