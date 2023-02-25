Great start for Stonehill Skyhawks with win over Post Eagles
The Stonehill Skyhawks hold the upper hand against the Post Eagles, after winning 7-1 at home in game one. Stonehill could clinch the series in the next game.
The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brianna Walkom . Paige Whaley and Alexis Petford assisted.
The Skyhawks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.
Paige Whaley increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period.
Katie Sonntag increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later.
Coming up:
The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CST, this time in Stonehill.