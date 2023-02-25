Sponsored By
Women's College New England Women's Hockey Alliance

Great start for Stonehill Skyhawks with win over Post Eagles

The Stonehill Skyhawks hold the upper hand against the Post Eagles, after winning 7-1 at home in game one. Stonehill could clinch the series in the next game.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 07:10 PM

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brianna Walkom . Paige Whaley and Alexis Petford assisted.

The Skyhawks scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Paige Whaley increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third period.

Katie Sonntag increased the lead to 7-1 five minutes later.

Coming up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. CST, this time in Stonehill.

