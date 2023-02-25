Great start for Saint Michael's Purple Knights with win over Saint Anselm Hawks

The Saint Michael's Purple Knights hold the upper hand against the Saint Anselm Hawks, after winning 4-3 on the road in game one. Saint Michael's could clinch the series in the next game.

The Purple Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jordan Lettiere . Jenna Harrison and Lauren Fisher assisted.

Tyra Turner scored early in the second period, assisted by Natalie Tulchinsky and Kelly Golini .

Midway through, Maeghan Kennard scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Angelina Ruiz then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Grace Canterbury and Emersynn McGillis assisted.

Margaret Sullivan narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Natalie Tulchinsky and Claire Kuipers .

Mikaela Langbacka increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Maeghan Kennard and Gaby Tribelli.

Kelly Golini narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Tyra Turner.

Next up:

The teams play each other again for Game 2 on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.