Great start for Saint Michael's Purple Knights with win over Saint Anselm Hawks
The Saint Michael's Purple Knights hold the upper hand against the Saint Anselm Hawks, after winning 4-3 on the road in game one. Saint Michael's could clinch the series in the next game.
The Purple Knights took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jordan Lettiere . Jenna Harrison and Lauren Fisher assisted.
Tyra Turner scored early in the second period, assisted by Natalie Tulchinsky and Kelly Golini .
Midway through, Maeghan Kennard scored a goal, making the score 2-1.
Angelina Ruiz then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Grace Canterbury and Emersynn McGillis assisted.
Margaret Sullivan narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Natalie Tulchinsky and Claire Kuipers .
Mikaela Langbacka increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Maeghan Kennard and Gaby Tribelli.
Kelly Golini narrowed the gap to 4-3 one minute later, assisted by Audrey Jackson and Tyra Turner.
Next up:
The teams play each other again for Game 2 on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST.