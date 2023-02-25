Great start for Sacred Heart Pioneers with win over Franklin Pierce Ravens

The Sacred Heart Pioneers hold the upper hand against the Franklin Pierce Ravens, after winning 2-1 on the road in game one. Sacred Heart could clinch the series in the next game.

Sacred Heart's Anastasia Sloan scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Pioneers took the lead when Cassandra Nevers scored the first goal.

Ava Kison tied the game 1-1 early in the third period, assisted by Claire Casey and Mikayla Kelley .

Anastasia Sloan took the lead late into the third, assisted by Iyla Ryskamp and Julianna Koman .

ADVERTISEMENT

Next games:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.