Franklin Pierce Ravens win at home against Sacred Heart Pioneers

The Franklin Pierce Ravens won the home game against the Sacred Heart Pioneers 7-1 on Saturday.

The hosting Ravens took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Mikayla Kelley . Ava Kison assisted.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Ravens led 6-1 going in to the third period.

The Ravens increased the lead to 7-1 with 01.23 remaining of the third period after a goal from Memphis Mertens , assisted by Cailey McLaughlin .

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, as the Ravens host Post at 1 p.m. CST and the Pioneers visit LIU at 1 p.m. CST.