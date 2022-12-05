Franklin Pierce Ravens win 7-2 at home against Post Eagles

The Franklin Pierce Ravens won at home on Saturday, handing the Post Eagles a defeat 7-2.

The Ravens started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Stefanie Caban scoring in the first minute, assisted by Lindsey Dumond .

The Eagles' Madeleine Noonan tied the game 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Kiersten Browning and Sheridan Terrazzano .

The Ravens took the lead in the first period when Avery Farrell scored, assisted by McKenzie Rich and Jenna Ruiz .

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Ravens led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Reece Diener increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third period, assisted by Jenna Ruiz.

Sadie Storm narrowed the gap to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Kiersten Browning and Caisey Van Den Oetelaar.

Mikayla Kelley increased the lead to 7-2 five minutes later, assisted by Emilie Prive and Cailey McLaughlin .

Next up:

The Ravens travel to LIU on Friday at 2 p.m. CST. The Eagles host Wesleyan to play the Wesleyan players on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST.