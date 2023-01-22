Franklin Pierce Ravens victorious against Saint Michael's Purple Knights

The Franklin Pierce Ravens defeated the Saint Michael's Purple Knights 4-1 on Saturday.

The Ravens took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Claire Casey .

The Ravens increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Ava Kison scored, assisted by Claire Casey and Julia Stevens .

Lauren Fisher scored early in the second period.

Ravens' Lindsey Dumond tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-1.

The Ravens increased the lead to 4-1, after only 35 seconds into the third period when Mikayla Kelley scored. That left the final score at 4-1.

Next games:

On Friday, the Purple Knights will play the Sharks at 2 p.m. CST, and the Ravens will play the Hawks at 3 p.m. CST.