Franklin Pierce Ravens victorious against Holy Cross

The Franklin Pierce Ravens defeated Holy Cross 4-1 on Saturday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
November 26, 2022 10:22 PM
The Ravens first took the lead early in the second period, with a goal from McKenzie Rich, assisted by Julia Stevens and Avery Farrell.

In the second period, Lindsey Dumond scored a goal, assisted by Stefanie Caban, making the score 2-0.

Jenna Ruiz then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 3-0.

Bryn Saarela narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period.

The Ravens increased the lead to 4-1 with 21 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Cassidy Jones, assisted by Jenna Ruiz.

Next games:

The teams play again on Sunday at 4 p.m. CST.