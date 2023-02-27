Franklin Pierce Ravens secure victory over Sacred Heart Pioneers

The 4-0 win at home sealed the victory for the Franklin Pierce Ravens in the series against the Sacred Heart Pioneers. Franklin Pierce won in 2-1 games.

The hosting Ravens took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Mikayla Kelley . Ava Kison and Julia Stevens assisted.

The Ravens increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Emilie Prive scored, assisted by Lindsey Dumond and Avery Farrell .

The Ravens made it 3-0 with a goal from Lindsey Dumond.

The Ravens made it 4-0 when Ava Kison netted one, assisted by Stefanie Caban with a minute left in the third period. That left the final score at 4-0.