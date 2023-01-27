Franklin Pierce Ravens look impressive on the road against Saint Anselm Hawks

The Franklin Pierce Ravens put on a solid performance in their 4-4 draw away to the Saint Anselm Hawks on Friday.

The Hawks' Brooklyn Pancoast increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Brinna Martin and Heather McAvoy .

Mikayla Kelley scored early in the second period, assisted by Bethany Ross .

Jenna Ruiz tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Stefanie Caban and Reece Diener .

Stefanie Caban took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Avery Farrell and Mikayla Kelley.

Gabrielle Huson tied it up 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kelly Golini and Tyra Turner .

Claire Casey took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Ava Kison and Mikayla Kelley.

The Hawks tied the score 4-4 with 01.47 remaining of the third after a goal from Brooklyn Pancoast, assisted by Kelly Golini and Tyra Turner.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST.