Franklin Pierce Ravens look impressive on the road against Saint Anselm Hawks
The Franklin Pierce Ravens put on a solid performance in their 4-4 draw away to the Saint Anselm Hawks on Friday.
The Franklin Pierce Ravens put on a solid performance in their 4-4 draw away to the Saint Anselm Hawks on Friday.
The Hawks' Brooklyn Pancoast increased the lead to 2-0 with a minute left into the first period, assisted by Brinna Martin and Heather McAvoy .
Mikayla Kelley scored early in the second period, assisted by Bethany Ross .
Jenna Ruiz tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Stefanie Caban and Reece Diener .
Stefanie Caban took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Avery Farrell and Mikayla Kelley.
Gabrielle Huson tied it up 3-3 less than a minute later, assisted by Kelly Golini and Tyra Turner .
Claire Casey took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Ava Kison and Mikayla Kelley.
The Hawks tied the score 4-4 with 01.47 remaining of the third after a goal from Brooklyn Pancoast, assisted by Kelly Golini and Tyra Turner.
Next games:
The teams play again on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST.