Franklin Pierce Ravens grab extra point vs. Union Dutchwomen in overtime

The Franklin Pierce Ravens and the visiting Union Dutchwomen tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. Franklin Pierce beat Union in overtime 4-3.

Franklin Pierce's Cassidy Jones scored the game-winning goal.

The Ravens opened strong, right after the puck drop with Jenna Ruiz scoring in the first period.

Maddie Suitor scored early in the second period, assisted by Emma Hebert .

In the second period, Jenna Ruiz scored a goal, making the score 2-1.

Ava Kison increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Kylie Huseth .

Ashley Adams narrowed the gap to 3-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Greta Kropp and Emily King .

Maren Friday tied it up 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Celeste Beaudoin . The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 4:28 before Cassidy Jones scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Bethany Ross .

Coming up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.